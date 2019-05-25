See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Zlaket-Matta works at Zlaket-Matta, Grace F. MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syoufi Endocrinology
    9336 E Raintree Dr Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 219-5597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 25, 2019
    Wait time is usually less than 30 minutes but occasionally up to 45 minutes; never longer than that. Her PA/Dietitian, Heike Hiker, with whom we spend the most time, is patient and very thorough at explaining things to my wife and me. Although we have seen Dr. Matta herself only a few, rather brief times she never gave us the feeling of being rushed or too busy to explain things.
    — May 25, 2019
    About Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679564512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samaritan
    Internship
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
    Undergraduate School
    • Faculte Francaise De Medecine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Zlaket-Matta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlaket-Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zlaket-Matta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zlaket-Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zlaket-Matta works at Zlaket-Matta, Grace F. MD in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zlaket-Matta’s profile.

    Dr. Zlaket-Matta has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlaket-Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlaket-Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlaket-Matta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlaket-Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlaket-Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

