Dr. Grace Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Grace Kar-ying Wong MD LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 709, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong has always been kind, personal, and caring in every interaction I’ve had with her since I began seeing her about 10 years ago. She takes the time to talk with me to truly understand my concerns. She is candid in her input when I’ve asked her opinion on things that required big decisions. Cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Grace Wong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073521837
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
