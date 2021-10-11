Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Ward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 105 W Stone Dr Ste 4A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6265
-
2
Meadowview Asc LLC2033 Meadowview Ln Ste 210, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-2260
-
3
Holston Medical Group240 Medical Park Blvd Ste 3700, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 990-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Indian Path Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Removed gall bladder in outpatient surgery center. Had no problems post-op. Dr. Ward explained procedure well. I would go back to her for surgery.
About Dr. Grace Ward, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1407299324
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.