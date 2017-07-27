Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarabay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beaver, PA.
Locations
Association of Specialty Physicians Inc.1030 Beaner Hollow Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-0913
Hospital Affiliations
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tarabay is through, caring and thoughtful. She places her patients first, taking time to explain every aspect of your health care issue to you. Dr. Tarabay never rushes through an appointment but always makes sure her patient leaves understanding the best course of action for their care.
About Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD
- Hematology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarabay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarabay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarabay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarabay has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarabay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarabay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarabay.
