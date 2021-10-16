Dr. Grace Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Sun, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Medical Group, Dr. Lau2811 N Ventura Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 983-0343
-
2
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
My wife and I have each been seeing Dr. Sun for about four years. We have gone from routine exams to removing cancerous tissue. She removed a large cancerous tissue from my wife's face and while it looked terrible at the time, after the effects of the removal healed, her face was flawless. We expected there to be a scar. Nothing. It was as if a plastic surgeon had performed the procedure. She is patient, she listens to our concerns and takes all the time we need to understand what's going on. We have gone to several Dermatologists over 40 years while in Seattle and cannot help but compare Dr. Sun to others. Dr. Sun provides a higher level of care, professionalism, and concern than any other dermatologist, or for that matter, MD, we have seen.
About Dr. Grace Sun, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1396056735
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.