Dr. Grace Sun, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Sun works at Dermatology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.