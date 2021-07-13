Dr. Grace Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Sun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr grace is excellent in her job she’s very kind and sweet I have more then 5 years visiting her and very happy to have her as my eyes Dr I recommend her ?? and her teem is very nice too
About Dr. Grace Sun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1134387756
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Hospital Queens
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
