Overview

Dr. Grace Sun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Sun works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.