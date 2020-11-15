Overview

Dr. Grace Paradela, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St George, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cebu Doctors' College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Paradela works at Dixie Primary Care in St George, UT with other offices in Saint George, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.