Dr. Grace Padron, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (4)
Overview

Dr. Grace Padron, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste C-340, Miami, FL 33173 (305) 595-0109
    Asthma & Allergy Associates
    475 Biltmore Way Ste 209, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 595-0109
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 (305) 663-8462
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Padeh Padeh and Schwartz Mds
    975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 101, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 868-1700
    University of Miami Nephrology
    1580 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 (305) 243-8441
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Combined Immunity Deficiency
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup
Eosinophilia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Amazing Bedside Manner! Incredibly responsive to all my questions ! After years of suffering allergies I felt better after a couple weeks on the plan she set! Thank you!
    — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grace Padron, MD
    About Dr. Grace Padron, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225393556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Padron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Padron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
