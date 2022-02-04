See All Psychiatrists in Los Altos, CA
Dr. Grace Nadolny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Nadolny works at Los Altos Office in Los Altos, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA and Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Altos Office
    851 Fremont Ave Ste 103, Los Altos, CA 94024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 733-8373
    Oats Iop (los Gatos)
    825 Pollard Rd Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 866-4042
    Oats Iop Program
    2660 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 962-7137

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 04, 2022
    Dr. Nadolny is an outstanding psychiatrist. As a geriatric psychiatric specialist, her compassion, keen emotional IQ, and extensive medical training as both a physician and pharmacist, give her the ability to treat each patient in multiple dimensions. Dr. Nadolny does not impose her views - she helps each individual clarify his/her thinking and presents possible alternative thinking when needed. She brings grace (aptly named) and dignity to each interaction and creates a safe space for self exploration and reflection.
    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255350567
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
