Dr. Grace Mooken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Mooken works at Dallas Obstetrics & Gynecology PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.