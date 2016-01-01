Dr. Grace Mandigo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Mandigo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Mandigo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mandigo works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Grace Mandigo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528212511
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian -Columbia University Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian - Columbia University Medical Center, Department of Surgery
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandigo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandigo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandigo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandigo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandigo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandigo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.