Dr. Grace Makhlouf, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Grace Makhlouf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Makhlouf works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Hillcroft Medical Clinic Assoc II
    1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (713) 273-5881

  Memorial Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Nov 03, 2022
    I am a new patient of Dr. Makhlouf and I'm very impressed ~ she has a wonderful "bedside manner" and is a genuinely nice person. She spent well over an hour with me, asking many questions and examining me head to toe. She ordered extensive blood work to help diagnose the multiple health issues I've been dealing with. She wants me back in 2 weeks but said I won't be charged an $80 co-pay for the 2nd appt. ~ since she could just call me with the results but prefers to review patient test results in person. Rare medical professional not trying to nickel and dime patients. Highly recommend!!
    Rheumatology
    31 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1124073655
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Duke University Hospital
    University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Amer U Beirut
    Rheumatology
