Dr. Grace Makhlouf, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Makhlouf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Makhlouf works at
Locations
Hillcroft Medical Clinic Assoc II1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 273-5881
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient of Dr. Makhlouf and I'm very impressed ~ she has a wonderful "bedside manner" and is a genuinely nice person. She spent well over an hour with me, asking many questions and examining me head to toe. She ordered extensive blood work to help diagnose the multiple health issues I've been dealing with. She wants me back in 2 weeks but said I won't be charged an $80 co-pay for the 2nd appt. ~ since she could just call me with the results but prefers to review patient test results in person. Rare medical professional not trying to nickel and dime patients. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Grace Makhlouf, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Duke University Hospital
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Amer U Beirut
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makhlouf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makhlouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhlouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhlouf has seen patients for Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhlouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makhlouf speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhlouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhlouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhlouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhlouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.