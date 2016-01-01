See All Pediatricians in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Grace Lim, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Grace Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. 

Dr. Lim works at Pismo Beach Pediatrics in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pismo Beach Pediatric Center
    2 James Way Ste 209, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Celiac Disease
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin K Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Grace Lim, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1093057499
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Grace Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lim works at Pismo Beach Pediatrics in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lim’s profile.

Dr. Lim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

