Dr. Grace Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Boston Fertility & Gynecology130 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 434-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Grace Lee is extremely knowledgable, thorough and was determined to help me and my family grow. I worked with her for 6 months and we finally got pregnant with our little miracle due in September 2018.
About Dr. Grace Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
