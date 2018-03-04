See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Grace Lee, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Grace Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Lee works at Harvard Vanguard in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Boston Fertility & Gynecology
    130 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 434-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Infertility Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2018
    Grace Lee is extremely knowledgable, thorough and was determined to help me and my family grow. I worked with her for 6 months and we finally got pregnant with our little miracle due in September 2018.
    About Dr. Grace Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1508937269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

