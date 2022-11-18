Overview

Dr. Grace Lau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.