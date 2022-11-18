Dr. Grace Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Lau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
NYU Langone- Trinity111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center159 E 53rd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Lau since my first pregnancy - she delivered my first baby! She is thorough, patient, and happy to answer any questions I have and discuss any concerns. Dr. Lau and the office in general is responsive to emails as well, way better than any other dr I have seen in past years.
About Dr. Grace Lau, MD
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
