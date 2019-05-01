Dr. Grace Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Kumar, MD
Dr. Grace Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Optum Urgent Care1633 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 447-1000
Plano Office (Satellite office)3900 W 15th St Ste 503, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 345-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
An Awesome Experience With Doctor Kumar . She And Her Staff Are Excellent And Very Caring . She Listens Too Your Problems And Takes Very Good Care Of You . Thanks Very Much . Ken Hall
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417061045
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Sri Siddhartha Medical College
- General Surgery
