Dr. Grace Kumar, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Grace Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Optum Urgent Care in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optum Urgent Care
    1633 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 447-1000
    Plano Office (Satellite office)
    3900 W 15th St Ste 503, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 345-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 01, 2019
    An Awesome Experience With Doctor Kumar . She And Her Staff Are Excellent And Very Caring . She Listens Too Your Problems And Takes Very Good Care Of You . Thanks Very Much . Ken Hall
    About Dr. Grace Kumar, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1417061045
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sri Siddhartha Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

