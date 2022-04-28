See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Carlos, CA
Dr. Grace Kim, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grace Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CDE/ LCGK medical
    1660 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 591-9933
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grace Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1083634323
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in San Carlos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

