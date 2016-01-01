Dr. Grace Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-ohio Outpatient Surgery Center245 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 861-0448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Grace Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1003870643
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center|Kings County Hospital Center|Temple University Hospital
- EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.