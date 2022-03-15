See All Neurologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Grace Kao, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Grace Kao, MD

Neurology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Grace Kao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kao works at Grace W.Kao, MD. in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Orr, MD
Dr. Sean Orr, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Pramod Sethi, MD
Dr. Pramod Sethi, MD
4 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Grace Wkao MD
    15785 Laguna Canyon Rd, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 551-8588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kao?

    Mar 15, 2022
    One of the things that sets Dr. Kao apart is her inquisitive nature. Too often some are quick to medicate without looking at the full picture. She is very thorough in her evaluation provides a wide range of differentials before making a diagnosis. Dr. Kao treats the patient not the labs. She takes the time to listen to patient concerns, never rushing appointments. In short she is excellent!
    Hilda — Mar 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grace Kao, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Grace Kao, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kao to family and friends

    Dr. Kao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Grace Kao, MD.

    About Dr. Grace Kao, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205934312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology, UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Med Cntr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • National Taiwan University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nat Taiwan U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kao speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Grace Kao, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.