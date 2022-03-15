Dr. Grace Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Kao, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Kao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Grace Wkao MD15785 Laguna Canyon Rd, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 551-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the things that sets Dr. Kao apart is her inquisitive nature. Too often some are quick to medicate without looking at the full picture. She is very thorough in her evaluation provides a wide range of differentials before making a diagnosis. Dr. Kao treats the patient not the labs. She takes the time to listen to patient concerns, never rushing appointments. In short she is excellent!
About Dr. Grace Kao, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Neuro-Ophthalmology, UCLA
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- National Taiwan University
- Nat Taiwan U
