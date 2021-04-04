See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orange, CA
Dr. Graciela Imbastari, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Graciela Imbastari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Imbastari works at Astra Medical Group A Medical Corporation in Orange, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Astra Primary Medical Group
    2617 E Chapman Ave Ste 205, Orange, CA 92869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 538-6822

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2021
    There was no wait. Dr. Imbastari spent all the time I needed, did not rush the appointment. She was very thorough in her exam, excellent bed side manners. Her diagnosis was on point.
    — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Graciela Imbastari, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801809983
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imbastari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imbastari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imbastari works at Astra Medical Group A Medical Corporation in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Imbastari’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Imbastari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imbastari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imbastari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imbastari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

