Overview

Dr. Grace Ilanjian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ilanjian works at ABC Pediatrics in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.