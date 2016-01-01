Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grace Huang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4271Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Grace Huang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225084551
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.