Dr. Hsiung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hsiung works at
Locations
General Surgical Associates8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-4000
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4000
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-0355
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsiung treated my Aunt and was the blessing we prayed for. My Uncle spoke of how well informed she kept him and how wonderful she treated them both. We are forever grateful for her help and continued guidance as my Tia recovers. ????
About Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
