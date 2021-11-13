Overview

Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hsiung works at General Surgical Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.