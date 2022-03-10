Overview

Dr. Grace Hou, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hou works at Northwest Tucson Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.