Dr. Grace Gramley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Gramley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Gramley works at
Locations
Grace Gramley Mdhanover Internal Med1912 Meeting Ct, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Grace Gramley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1104805928
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health System
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gramley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gramley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gramley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gramley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramley.
