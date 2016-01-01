See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Internal Medicine
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grace Gramley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Gramley works at Hanover Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grace Gramley Mdhanover Internal Med
    1912 Meeting Ct, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 505-4990

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

4.0

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Grace Gramley, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1104805928
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carilion Health System
    Medical Education
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Gramley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramley is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gramley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gramley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gramley works at Hanover Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gramley's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gramley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gramley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gramley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.