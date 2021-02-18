Dr. Grace Gibbs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Gibbs, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grace Gibbs, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington Women's Health1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 702, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 264-8811
Lexington Women's Health1775 Alysheba Way Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-8811
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gibbs performed my hysterectomy. She made the experience the absolute best! I knew exactly what to expect and the post op communication was the best I’ve ever known!! I wish everyone could be so fortunate to have Dr.Gibbs!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306866074
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
