Dr. Grace Cheng, MD

Neurology
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Grace Cheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Cheng works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    1964 Springbrook Square Dr, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  2. 2
    DuPage Medical Group
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 304, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 961-4150
  3. 3
    DuPage Medical Group Neurology
    1801 S Highland Ave Ste L20, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 873-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grace Cheng, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1487629572
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Med Center
    • University of MO Columbia
    Medical Education
    • Beijing Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

