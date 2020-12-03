Overview

Dr. Grace Chen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

