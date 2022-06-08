Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Center For Optimal Health Inc3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 305, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 872-2850
- 2 17875 Von Karman Ave Ste 430, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 872-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known Dr. Chang about 15 years and have gone to her for my yearly physicals that included complete blood tests and she found that I was exhausted all the time from low thyroid even though my tests were normal. She changed my life with new increased meds for low thyroid. I could not believe the difference in my life after a few months. I highly recommend this awesome doctor.
About Dr. Grace Chang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1992877625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
