Dr. Grace Chan, MD
Dr. Grace Chan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Grace Chan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023027729
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.