Dr. Baysa-Ng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Baysa-Ng, MD
Dr. Grace Baysa-Ng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pediatrics2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Been coming to Dr. Baysa since my son was born. She is amazing. Super caring, and dedicated. She takes the time to make sure you get individual attention, and answers all questions and concerns thoroughly. We live in Lawson, and still come down to NKCH to see her. Couldn't imagine taking my kids to anyone else.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1164492294
- University Mo Ks City School Of Med
- UMKC School of Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
