Dr. Grace Bandow, MD

Dermatology
Dr. Grace Bandow, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Bandow works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Bristol, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC
    761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 (203) 810-4151
    Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 (203) 538-5682
    Medical Associates of RI, Inc
    1180 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809 (401) 253-8900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

  The Miriam Hospital

Rash
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Rash
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot

Rash
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Warts
Ringworm
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Apr 27, 2016
    Just moved to area and found Dr. Bandow quite by luck. What a great find. She is thoroughly professional, personable, great sense of humor, really good listener. I have total confidence in her after meeting her for this first visit. So relieved to know I am in good hands.
    Melissa Y. in Middletown, RI — Apr 27, 2016
    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1871709147
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Dr. Grace Bandow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bandow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bandow has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

