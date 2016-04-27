Dr. Grace Bandow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Bandow, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Bandow, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Bandow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 810-4151
-
2
Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 538-5682
-
3
Medical Associates of RI, Inc1180 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809 Directions (401) 253-8900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandow?
Just moved to area and found Dr. Bandow quite by luck. What a great find. She is thoroughly professional, personable, great sense of humor, really good listener. I have total confidence in her after meeting her for this first visit. So relieved to know I am in good hands.
About Dr. Grace Bandow, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1871709147
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandow works at
Dr. Bandow has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.