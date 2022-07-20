Overview

Dr. Grace Bai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bai works at Grace Bai in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.