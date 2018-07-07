Dr. Grace Badman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Badman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grace Badman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Plainfield1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1360, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions (317) 837-5555
Avon (temporary location)1080 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions (317) 272-8033
Dr. Grace Badman was the one that discovered my endometriosis & relieved me of my many years of pain. If you want great care from a sincere and caring doctor, I highly recommend Dr. Grace Badman! She is the only doctor I felt comfortable with & knew would take the time to do what ever it took to find my problems, fix & relieve me. I could talk to her as though she was a close friend. I wished she would move to Texas, where I currently live, because I can't find another doctor like her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Badman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Badman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badman.
