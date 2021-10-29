See All Otolaryngologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Grace Austin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Austin works at Champaign Dental Group in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    3527 OCEAN VIEW BLVD, Glendale, CA 91208

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 29, 2021
    I went to see Dr. Austin when my chronic nasal congestion got so bad that I couldn't breathe through my nose. The usual nasal sprays were not as effective as they had once been. After a CAT scan, the diagnosis was several nasal polyps and a surgery date was set. Now, after the surgery performed by Dr. Austin, I can breathe through my nose again, an unbelievable difference that has made a real improvement to the quality of my life. Throughout the process, Dr. Austin has been kind and attentive. She has a great 'bedside manner' and answered all my questions including some I didn't know I should ask. It's a pleasure to be her patient and I wholeheartedly recommend her. I hope that she will be my doctor for many years to come.
    Geoff Russell — Oct 29, 2021
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295052124
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
