Dr. Grace Austin, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Austin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Locations
La Health Net3527 OCEAN VIEW BLVD, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (747) 203-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Austin when my chronic nasal congestion got so bad that I couldn't breathe through my nose. The usual nasal sprays were not as effective as they had once been. After a CAT scan, the diagnosis was several nasal polyps and a surgery date was set. Now, after the surgery performed by Dr. Austin, I can breathe through my nose again, an unbelievable difference that has made a real improvement to the quality of my life. Throughout the process, Dr. Austin has been kind and attentive. She has a great 'bedside manner' and answered all my questions including some I didn't know I should ask. It's a pleasure to be her patient and I wholeheartedly recommend her. I hope that she will be my doctor for many years to come.
About Dr. Grace Austin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295052124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
