Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Jonna works at Retina Consultants of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Austin
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 460, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-5851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Austin
    2500 W William Cannon Dr # 801, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-5851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Austin
    1880 Round Rock Ave Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-5851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Austin
    2500 W William Cannon Dr # 801, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-5851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I had an emergency situation, Dr Jonna made me a priority, was very caring and went over everything about my surgery. Thanks for your dedication to helping others!
    Jeff Sellers — Dec 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1245529767
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College New Brunswick, NJ
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jonna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jonna has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

