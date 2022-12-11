Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD
Overview
Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Consultants of Austin3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 460, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5851Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Retina Consultants of Austin2500 W William Cannon Dr # 801, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 454-5851Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Retina Consultants of Austin1880 Round Rock Ave Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 454-5851Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency situation, Dr Jonna made me a priority, was very caring and went over everything about my surgery. Thanks for your dedication to helping others!
About Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1245529767
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway
- Rutgers College New Brunswick, NJ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jonna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonna works at
Dr. Jonna has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jonna speaks Spanish and Telugu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.