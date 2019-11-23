See All Neurosurgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (87)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with San Joaquin General Hospital.

Dr. Thaiyananthan works at Harbor Psychiatry & Mental Health in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Newport Beach Office
    4631 Teller Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 335-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Joaquin General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thaiyananthan?

    Nov 23, 2019
    Fantastic job. I got my life back. Where is he now? I tried to call.
    — Nov 23, 2019
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD?
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thaiyananthan to family and friends

    Dr. Thaiyananthan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thaiyananthan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD.

    About Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518164110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Institute Of Spinal Disorders
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaiyananthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thaiyananthan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thaiyananthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaiyananthan works at Harbor Psychiatry & Mental Health in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thaiyananthan’s profile.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaiyananthan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaiyananthan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaiyananthan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaiyananthan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

