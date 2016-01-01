See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Gowri Veeraraghavan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. 

Dr. Veeraraghavan works at Riverfield Family Health Center in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hunterdon Family Medicine At Bridgewater
    250 State Route 28 Ste 100, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 (908) 237-4135
    St. Peter's Family Health Center
    123 How Ln, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (732) 745-6642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gowri Veeraraghavan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1619900883
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veeraraghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veeraraghavan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeraraghavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeraraghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeraraghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

