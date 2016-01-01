Dr. Gowri Rocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gowri Rocco, MD
Dr. Gowri Rocco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Alta Home Care Inc.1315 Corona Pointe Ct Ste 101, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 279-5300
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1083894075
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rocco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocco accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocco speaks Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocco.
