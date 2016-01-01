Overview

Dr. Gowri Rocco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rocco works at Optimum Wellness & Longevity in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.