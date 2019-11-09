Dr. Gowri Balachandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balachandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gowri Balachandar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gowri Balachandar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Balachandar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lone Star Gastroenterology P.A.4101 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 400, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-7070
-
2
Barbara N Onyia3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Plano1701 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 291-3000
-
4
Terry D. Newsom M.d. P.A.4005 W 15Th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 519-1246
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balachandar?
She listen and has a great bedside manner. I have been with her for 7 + years and would never change. She is the best.
About Dr. Gowri Balachandar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1669435889
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balachandar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balachandar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balachandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balachandar works at
Dr. Balachandar has seen patients for Indigestion, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balachandar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Balachandar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balachandar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balachandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balachandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.