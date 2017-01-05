See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, MD

Gastroenterology
2 (30)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Ramesh works at Digestive Health Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Associates
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 1360, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-2030
  2. 2
    Memorial Endoscopy Center Lp
    1233 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-9200
  3. 3
    Digestive Health Associates
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 650, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-2030
  4. 4
    Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
    921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 242-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 05, 2017
    Very pleased with my experience w/ Dr Ramesh. He personally returned my calls to his office to clarify procedures regarding a routine colonoscopy. Was very informative, professional and personable, both on the phone and in person. Will happily refer him to others.
    Houston, TX — Jan 05, 2017
    About Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053377051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramesh works at Digestive Health Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramesh’s profile.

    Dr. Ramesh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

