Overview

Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ramesh works at Digestive Health Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.