Overview

Dr. Govindram Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at North Shore Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Centers in Elyria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Earwax Buildup and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.