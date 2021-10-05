Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Aryal works at
Locations
-
1
Greensboro Adult and Adolescent Internal Medicine PA1511 Westover Ter, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 373-0611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very good patient encounter . V good with procedures
About Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1083860126
Education & Certifications
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aryal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aryal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aryal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aryal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryal.
