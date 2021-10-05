See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Aryal works at Greensboro Medical Associates in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greensboro Adult and Adolescent Internal Medicine PA
    1511 Westover Ter, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 373-0611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2021
    very good patient encounter . V good with procedures
    prime rheumatology PLLC — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083860126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Govinda Aryal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aryal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aryal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aryal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aryal works at Greensboro Medical Associates in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Aryal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

