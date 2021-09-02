Dr. Govind Chaturvedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaturvedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Govind Chaturvedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Govind Chaturvedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Dr. Chaturvedi works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center368 Broadway Ste 102, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-4282
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaturvedi?
Dr. Chaturvedi is one of the best doctor’s I’ve experienced. I started seeing him more than 25 years ago, and he has always resolved my problem with kindness, skill and excellent analytic diagnosis. His staff is lovely too. Always treated very well. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Govind Chaturvedi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710942644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaturvedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaturvedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaturvedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaturvedi works at
Dr. Chaturvedi has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaturvedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaturvedi speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaturvedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaturvedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaturvedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaturvedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.