Overview

Dr. Govind Chaturvedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Chaturvedi works at Westchester Medical Center in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.