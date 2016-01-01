Overview

Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Hepatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Avera Queen Of Peace, Orange City Area Health System, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center and Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Rajendiran works at Sanford Center For Digestive Health in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.