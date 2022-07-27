See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Goutam Shome, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Goutam Shome, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Goutam Shome, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Shome works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Goutam P Shome, MD
    9812 Slide Rd Ste 2200, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 725-8420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shome?

    Jul 27, 2022
    I’ve seen many wonderful doctors in Lubbock, and deeply appreciate and admire so many of them. Still, I’ve never experienced a doctor’s appointment quite like the one I had with Dr. Shome. He is professional, thorough, and communicates clearly; at the same time, he is empathetic, friendly, invested, and reassuring. He really took the time to get to know me and my health issues, and gave me a plan going forward that I appreciate. I even received information from him via his nurse the very next day about lab results. I am very grateful to have him as a part of my team of specialists. Also, the appointment went smoothly without any trouble checking in, the wait time was reasonable, and the nurse was excellent.
    Sarah Cannon — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Goutam Shome, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Goutam Shome, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shome to family and friends

    Dr. Shome's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shome

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Goutam Shome, MD.

    About Dr. Goutam Shome, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962491191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hurley Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goutam Shome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shome works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shome’s profile.

    Dr. Shome has seen patients for Asthma, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Goutam Shome, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.