Overview

Dr. Gouhar Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Khan works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

