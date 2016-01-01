Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goshawn Chawla, MD
Overview
Dr. Goshawn Chawla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chawla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 448-7500
-
2
Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin1900 Denver Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chawla?
About Dr. Goshawn Chawla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417277419
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla works at
Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chawla speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.