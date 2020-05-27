Dr. Gorman Thorp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gorman Thorp, MD
Overview
Dr. Gorman Thorp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Thorp works at
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thorp?
Dr. Thorp has kept me alive for 20 years. I believe him to be highly competent in his field. I most definitely would recommend him!
About Dr. Gorman Thorp, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184722753
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorp works at
Dr. Thorp has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.