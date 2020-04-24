Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Gorman Reynolds, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
Mon Health Digestive Care1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1101, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-2700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mon Health Medical Center1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-2700Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor , who spends quality time with patient and researches your health problem
About Dr. Gorman Reynolds, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184750325
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
